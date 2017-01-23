37th Razzie Nominations Press Release

01/23/2017

2 Comments

 
2016: A Year of Movies SO Bad The Razzies®
Had to Expand to Six Nominees Per Category!

Zoolander No. 2 and Batman v Superman
lead the Pack with Most Nominations

The crop of cinematic crap in 2016 was so extensive that this year's 37th Annual Razzie® Awards is expanding from 5 nominees to an unprecedented 6 contenders in each of its 9 Worst Achievement in Film categories.

Leading this year's list of movie-misfires are the 15-years-too-late sequel Zoolander No. 2 and   the WTF comic book battle-royale Batman v Superman. Each is up for both Worst Picture and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel. Other Worst Picture nominees include Dirty Grandpa, Gods of Egypt, Hillary's America and Independence Day: Resurgence. Acting contenders include Ben Affleck, Johnny Depp, Julia Roberts and Robert de Niro. A complete list of this year's nominees is included with this press release and at razzies.com

Our nomination announcement will be available at Razzie Channel after 5:30am/PST Monday. “Winners” of this year's tackiest Tinsel Town trophy will be revealed on Saturday, February 25 – the now traditional day before the 89th Annual Giving Out of the Little Gold Naked Men.

Voting Razzie Members (1,014 from 49 US States and 24 countries) selected contenders in 8 of our 9 categories.  For Worst Screen Combo, we partnered again with Rotten Tomatoes where tens of thousands of users picked the nominees.

 37th Annual Golden Raspberry (RAZZIE®) Award Nominations

WORST PICTURE

   Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 

   Dirty Grandpa

   Gods of Egypt

   Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

   Independence Day: Resurgence 

   Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTOR  

   Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice  

   Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

   Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice  

   Robert  de Niro / Dirty Grandpa

   Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

   Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTRESS  

   Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

   Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

   Julia Roberts / Mother's Day 

   Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton]  Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

   Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

   Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant 

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS  

   Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa 

   Kate Hudson / Mother's Day 

   Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa 

   Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

   Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence 

   Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

   Nicolas Cage / Snowden 

   Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

   Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2

   Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice  

   Jared Leto / Suicide Squad 

   Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

37th Annual Golden Raspberry (RAZZIE®) Award Nominations/ Cont'd

WORST SCREEN COMBO

   Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 

   Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt

   Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass

   The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty 

   Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween

   Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2 

  

WORST DIRECTOR 

   Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

   Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

   Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween 

   Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt 

   Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice  

   Ben Stiller / Zoolander  No. 2

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF  or SEQUEL  

   Alice Through the Looking Glass

   Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice  

   Fifty Shades of Black

   Independence Day: Resurgence

   Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

   Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREENPLAY  

   Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice   

   Dirty Grandpa 

   Gods of Egypt 

   Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

   Independence Day: Resurgence 

   Suicide Squad 

NOMINATIONS PER PICTURE: 

   Zoolander No. 2 = 9

   Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice = 8

   Dirty Grandpa = 6

   Gods of Egypt = 5

   Hillary's America = 5

   Independence Day: Resurgence = 5

 Alice Through the Looking Glass = 3

2 Comments
 

Current 37th Razzie Schedule

08/04/2016

130 Comments

 
DATES for 37th Annual RAZZIE® Awards (in 2017)

Week of January 2, 2017
Nominating Ballots sent to all Voting RAZZIE® Members

12:01am/PST Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Nominations voting closes

Monday, January 23, 2017
37th Annual RAZZIE® Nominations Announced

Week of February 3, 2017
Final Ballots sent to all Voting RAZZIE® Members

12:01am/PST, Sunday, February 19, 2017
Final Ballot voting closes

Saturday, February 25, 2017
“Winners” announced at 37th Annual RAZZIE® Awards ceremonies
 (Exact time & venue TBD)
130 Comments
 

Oscar – Razzie Director MICHAEL CIMINO Dead At 77

07/04/2016

94 Comments

 
Oscar and Razzie winning director Michael Cimino, who passed away over the 4th of July weekend, is in many ways responsible for the fact that bankers and “bean-counters” now hold most of the creative control in Hollywood.

Cimino's unexpected 1978 hit THE DEER HUNTER, which Universal produced for about $15 million, has a 93% positive rating at Rotten Tomatoes and won 5 Academy Awards ,including Best Picture and Best Director. It eventually grossed over $48 million.

In the wake of HUNTER's unqualified success, rival studio United Artists signed a contract with the director to make his pet project HEAVEN'S GATE – but they granted him “final cut,” meaning UA could only consult with Cimino on the film's production, but not take back control once shooting began.

Originally budgeted at under $12 million, GATE quickly spun out of control, eventually costing over $44 million to produce and more than $10 million to market. A notorious box office bomb, the original version of GATE – trimmed down to “just” five-and-a-half hours from more than a million feet of film shot - was so critically ravaged that it was pulled from release for massive re-cuts. A boring, over-long self-indulgent mess even in it's “shorter” two-and-a-half hour version, HEAVEN'S GATE came to symbolize all of the excess and idiocy of big budget movie-making at the time. It didn't help that on it's $54 million investment, UA eventually made back...less than $3.5 million.

The scorn which greeted both versions of the film lead to its being nominated for 5 1981 Razzies, including Worst Picture. It eventually “won” Worst Director for Cimino himself.

All of the insanity and inanity behind GATE was documented in one of the best behind-the-scenes books ever written about Hollywood, Stephen Bach's FINAL CUT, and the demise of UA as a major studio is often blamed solely on HEAVEN'S GATE. Although he did go on to make YEAR OF THE DRAGON (another big budget movie nominated for multiple Razzies) Cimino's career never recovered.

Obituaries for Cimino all mention both the stratospheric highs and catastrophic lows he achieved with just two seminal films – two films that speak to both the potential rewards of giving a film-maker free reign... and to the danger of completely ceding creative control to someone with only one major hit to his credit. Thus both the “bean-counters” and the “high-brows” of Hollywood can argue their cases using Cimino as an example...depending on which of his two best known films they choose to focus on.

Before he “won” his Razzie, Cimino took home Hollywood's most prized trophy, and showed that (like most Razzie contenders) he was capable of truly great things. Voters for our awards (and for their awards) will miss Michael Cimino's unique talents...

94 Comments
 

The Razzies® - Own Your Bad!

05/12/2016

 
On the other side of “the best” lurks “the worst,” which also deserves its day in the sun! 

Co-Founded by John Wilson and Mo Murphy, the Razzies began with an Oscar® Night ceremony so small it was actually staged in a living room alcove, a parody of that evening’s televised event. The Golden Raspberry (Razzie®) Awards have since grown into what E! On-Line recently called "the foremost authority on all things that suck on the big screen." Annually presenting Dis-Honors for Worst Achievements in Film since 1980 in categories ranging from the obvious (Worst Picture, Actor and Actress) to the obtuse (Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel and Worst Screen Couple) The Razzies® today receive television, radio and newspaper coverage around the world.

The yearly bestowing of Tinsel Town's Tackiest Trophy, is regularly covered by all three major worldwide news-wire services (AP, UPI and Reuters) CNN, major market TV network affiliates across the U.S. and on nationwide ABC, CBS, NBC and NPR network radio news. They also receive print coverage in Huffington Post, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Hollywood Reporter and People-on-Line Magazines. It has been estimated that the worldwide audience annually exposed to information about The Razzies® is approaching Two Billion People  - let's just say people know bad.

Contenders for the Razzies are selected by nearly 1,000 Voting Members including film professionals, critics and entertainment journalists and average movie-goers in 48 U.S. states and two dozen foreign countries. The criteria for choosing nominees include box office grosses (what did it cost/how much was lost) Rotten Tomatoes' Tomato-Meter Scores and the film-makers' history with the Razzie Awards.

Stay tuned as the Razzies expand beyond movies to satirize all-things-bad.

In other words, we know those who can, should do better.  Until then –
Razzies happen!

