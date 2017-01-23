FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
2016: A Year of Movies SO Bad The Razzies®
Had to Expand to Six Nominees Per Category!
Zoolander No. 2 and Batman v Superman
lead the Pack with Most Nominations
The crop of cinematic crap in 2016 was so extensive that this year's 37th Annual Razzie® Awards is expanding from 5 nominees to an unprecedented 6 contenders in each of its 9 Worst Achievement in Film categories.
Leading this year's list of movie-misfires are the 15-years-too-late sequel Zoolander No. 2 and the WTF comic book battle-royale Batman v Superman. Each is up for both Worst Picture and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel. Other Worst Picture nominees include Dirty Grandpa, Gods of Egypt, Hillary's America and Independence Day: Resurgence. Acting contenders include Ben Affleck, Johnny Depp, Julia Roberts and Robert de Niro. A complete list of this year's nominees is included with this press release and at razzies.com.
Our nomination announcement will be available at Razzie Channel after 5:30am/PST Monday. “Winners” of this year's tackiest Tinsel Town trophy will be revealed on Saturday, February 25 – the now traditional day before the 89th Annual Giving Out of the Little Gold Naked Men.
Voting Razzie Members (1,014 from 49 US States and 24 countries) selected contenders in 8 of our 9 categories. For Worst Screen Combo, we partnered again with Rotten Tomatoes where tens of thousands of users picked the nominees.
37th Annual Golden Raspberry (RAZZIE®) Award Nominations
WORST PICTURE
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother's Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson / Mother's Day
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
37th Annual Golden Raspberry (RAZZIE®) Award Nominations/ Cont'd
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREENPLAY
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
NOMINATIONS PER PICTURE:
Zoolander No. 2 = 9
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice = 8
Dirty Grandpa = 6
Gods of Egypt = 5
Hillary's America = 5
Independence Day: Resurgence = 5
Alice Through the Looking Glass = 3
