2016: A Year of Movies SO Bad The Razzies®

Had to Expand to Six Nominees Per Category!



Zoolander No. 2 and Batman v Superman

lead the Pack with Most Nominations



The crop of cinematic crap in 2016 was so extensive that this year's 37th Annual Razzie® Awards is expanding from 5 nominees to an unprecedented 6 contenders in each of its 9 Worst Achievement in Film categories.



Leading this year's list of movie-misfires are the 15-years-too-late sequel Zoolander No. 2 and the WTF comic book battle-royale Batman v Superman. Each is up for both Worst Picture and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel. Other Worst Picture nominees include Dirty Grandpa, Gods of Egypt, Hillary's America and Independence Day: Resurgence. Acting contenders include Ben Affleck, Johnny Depp, Julia Roberts and Robert de Niro. A complete list of this year's nominees is included with this press release and at



Voting Razzie Members (1,014 from 49 US States and 24 countries) selected contenders in 8 of our 9 categories. For Worst Screen Combo, we partnered again with



37th Annual Golden Raspberry (RAZZIE ® ) Award Nominations



WORST PICTURE



Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice



Dirty Grandpa



Gods of Egypt



Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party



Independence Day: Resurgence



Zoolander No. 2



WORST ACTOR



Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice



Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen



Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice



Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa



Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party



Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2



WORST ACTRESS



Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows



Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween



Julia Roberts / Mother's Day



Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party



Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In



Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant



WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS



Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa



Kate Hudson / Mother's Day



Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa



Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black



Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence



Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2



WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR



Nicolas Cage / Snowden



Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass



Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2



Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice



Jared Leto / Suicide Squad



Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2



37th Annual Golden Raspberry (RAZZIE ® ) Award Nominations/ Cont'd



WORST SCREEN COMBO



Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice



Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt



Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass



The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty



Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween



Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2







WORST DIRECTOR



Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party



Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence



Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween



Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt



Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice



Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2



WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL



Alice Through the Looking Glass



Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice



Fifty Shades of Black



Independence Day: Resurgence



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows



Zoolander No. 2



WORST SCREENPLAY



Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice



Dirty Grandpa



Gods of Egypt



Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party



Independence Day: Resurgence



Suicide Squad



NOMINATIONS PER PICTURE:



Zoolander No. 2 = 9



Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice = 8



Dirty Grandpa = 6



Gods of Egypt = 5



Hillary's America = 5



Independence Day: Resurgence = 5



Alice Through the Looking Glass = 3



Week of January 2, 2017

Nominating Ballots sent to all Voting RAZZIE® Members



12:01am/PST Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Nominations voting closes



Monday, January 23, 2017

37th Annual RAZZIE® Nominations Announced



Week of February 3, 2017

Final Ballots sent to all Voting RAZZIE® Members



12:01am/PST, Sunday, February 19, 2017

Final Ballot voting closes



Saturday, February 25, 2017

"Winners" announced at 37th Annual RAZZIE® Awards ceremonies

(Exact time & venue TBD)

Oscar – Razzie Director MICHAEL CIMINO Dead At 77 Oscar and Razzie winning director Michael Cimino, who passed away over the 4th of July weekend, is in many ways responsible for the fact that bankers and “bean-counters” now hold most of the creative control in Hollywood.



Cimino's unexpected 1978 hit THE DEER HUNTER, which Universal produced for about $15 million, has a 93% positive rating at Rotten Tomatoes and won 5 Academy Awards ,including Best Picture and Best Director. It eventually grossed over $48 million.



In the wake of HUNTER's unqualified success, rival studio United Artists signed a contract with the director to make his pet project HEAVEN'S GATE – but they granted him “final cut,” meaning UA could only consult with Cimino on the film's production, but not take back control once shooting began.



Originally budgeted at under $12 million, GATE quickly spun out of control, eventually costing over $44 million to produce and more than $10 million to market. A notorious box office bomb, the original version of GATE – trimmed down to “just” five-and-a-half hours from more than a million feet of film shot - was so critically ravaged that it was pulled from release for massive re-cuts. A boring, over-long self-indulgent mess even in it's “shorter” two-and-a-half hour version, HEAVEN'S GATE came to symbolize all of the excess and idiocy of big budget movie-making at the time. It didn't help that on it's $54 million investment, UA eventually made back...less than $3.5 million.



The scorn which greeted both versions of the film lead to its being nominated for 5 1981 Razzies, including Worst Picture. It eventually “won” Worst Director for Cimino himself.



All of the insanity and inanity behind GATE was documented in one of the best behind-the-scenes books ever written about Hollywood, Stephen Bach's FINAL CUT, and the demise of UA as a major studio is often blamed solely on HEAVEN'S GATE. Although he did go on to make YEAR OF THE DRAGON (another big budget movie nominated for multiple Razzies) Cimino's career never recovered.



Obituaries for Cimino all mention both the stratospheric highs and catastrophic lows he achieved with just two seminal films – two films that speak to both the potential rewards of giving a film-maker free reign... and to the danger of completely ceding creative control to someone with only one major hit to his credit. Thus both the “bean-counters” and the “high-brows” of Hollywood can argue their cases using Cimino as an example...depending on which of his two best known films they choose to focus on.



Before he “won” his Razzie, Cimino took home Hollywood's most prized trophy, and showed that (like most Razzie contenders) he was capable of truly great things. Voters for our awards (and for their awards) will miss Michael Cimino's unique talents...



The Razzies® - Own Your Bad!



Co-Founded by John Wilson and Mo Murphy, the Razzies began with an Oscar® Night ceremony so small it was actually staged in a living room alcove, a parody of that evening’s televised event. The Golden Raspberry (Razzie®) Awards have since grown into what E! On-Line recently called "the foremost authority on all things that suck on the big screen." Annually presenting Dis-Honors for Worst Achievements in Film since 1980 in categories ranging from the obvious (Worst Picture, Actor and Actress) to the obtuse (Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel and Worst Screen Couple) The Razzies® today receive television, radio and newspaper coverage around the world.



The yearly bestowing of Tinsel Town's Tackiest Trophy, is regularly covered by all three major worldwide news-wire services (AP, UPI and Reuters) CNN, major market TV network affiliates across the U.S. and on nationwide ABC, CBS, NBC and NPR network radio news. They also receive print coverage in Huffington Post, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Hollywood Reporter and People-on-Line Magazines. It has been estimated that the worldwide audience annually exposed to information about The Razzies® is approaching Two Billion People - let's just say people know bad.



Contenders for the Razzies are selected by nearly 1,000 Voting Members including film professionals, critics and entertainment journalists and average movie-goers in 48 U.S. states and two dozen foreign countries. The criteria for choosing nominees include box office grosses (what did it cost/how much was lost) Rotten Tomatoes' Tomato-Meter Scores and the film-makers' history with the Razzie Awards.



Stay tuned as the Razzies expand beyond movies to satirize all-things-bad.



In other words, we know those who can, should do better. Until then –

Razzies happen!



